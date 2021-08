Suspension Of Banking Services To The Public

In light of the recent announcement by the Government, Bank of Jamaica will not be offering teller services to the public on the following days:

 Monday, 23 August 2021

 Tuesday, 24 August 2021

 Monday, 30 August 2021

 Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Bank of Jamaica regrets any inconvenience that these temporary changes may cause and encourages all our customers and stakeholders to continue to take the necessary steps to remain safe.