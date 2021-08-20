TAJ Adjusts its Operations During New COVID-19 Measures

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that consequent on the recent announcement of the new COVID-19 measures announced by the Honourable Prime Minister last evening, it will adjust several aspects of its operations beginning today Friday, August 20, 2021. This Friday, August 20 and Friday, August 27, 2021, all Tax and business offices will close to the public at 2:00 p.m. to enable staff to make the necessary personal preparations for the impending no-movement days the following week.

We wish to remind customers that despite the closure of TAJ’s tax and business offices, some operational functions including the Customer Care Centre (CCC) at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357), will, in accordance with the work-from-home mandate continue to offer services during the weekday no-movement period (Monday-Tuesday).

Persons are reminded that they can conduct business online through TAJ’s suite of online service channels. Customers are urged to use the alternate service options that are available to conduct their tax-related business, instead of visiting a Tax Office if they do not have to do so. These include:

The TAJ Online tax platform at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

Allowing for filing and paying business-related taxes and deductions, such as Income Tax, GCT, Payroll payments and Employers Annual Return; Querying and paying Property Tax; Payment of Certificate of Fitness Fee, Driver’s Licence renewal and traffic tickets can also be done online.



NCB customers may also now use their NCB Online Banking platform to add TAJ as a payee to pay Property Tax and business-related taxes; then be able to generate and print their official receipt from the TAJ website.

platform to add TAJ as a payee to pay Property Tax and business-related taxes; then be able to generate and print their official receipt from the TAJ website. Customers may use the new Direct Funds Transfer option to make payments directly from their bank account into TAJ’s bank account, for several business-related taxes and then be able to generate and print their own official receipt from the TAJ website.

option to make payments directly from their bank account into TAJ’s bank account, for several business-related taxes and then be able to generate and print their own official receipt from the TAJ website. TAJ Mobile App can be used to query and pay Property Tax, pay Certificate of Fitness Fee and pay Traffic Ticket.

The Tax Authority is aware that the GCT due date of Tuesday, August 31, 2021 falls within the no-movement period, the decision has been taken to extend the filing and payment date to Friday, September 3, 2021. This move will facilitate business persons with meeting their obligations in spite of the newly introduced Covid-19 containment measures by the government. This means that all GCT Taxpayers will now have until September 3 to file and make their payments without the application of any penalties. However, any Returns filed of payment made after this extended due date will immediately attract the applicable penalties.

Additionally, the public is being further advised that TAJ’s month-end Saturday operations scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021, will remain on schedule. The following offices will operate 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.:

St. Andrew

Mandeville

Montego Bay

Old Harbour

Savanna-la-mar

St. Ann’s Bay

The Portmore Tax Office will also continue to operate this and every Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

TAJ will continue to monitor information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other official sources and will keep the public updated on any further adjustments.

For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.