Vaccinated Persons Urged To Maintain COVID Protocols

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is encouraging persons who have been vaccinated to continue practising the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols as stipulated by the Government.

“We are encouraging persons to maintain their COVID-19 compliance just as everyone else, in terms of your mask wearing, consistently and correctly covering the nose and the mouth, practising hand hygiene, cough etiquette and physical distancing,” she said.

“Whether you have received one dose, zero dose or two doses of the vaccine, those need to be maintained because we are nowhere near herd immunity in our parish [or] in our nation,” Dr. Graham said.

She was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (May 13).

Dr. Graham informed that as of May 13, the health team had administered more than 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the parish.

“Now that we are just about 10 weeks out from giving the first dose, which was [administered] on March 10, we have started giving our second dose of vaccine, and so the health team will be very busy now giving first doses as well as second doses,” she said.

She noted that first doses of the vaccine are still being offered to special groups based on their profession, while the age for the general population has been lowered to 50 years and older.

“The appointment system is up and it will allow persons 50 years and older to book an appointment for the first dose, and for those who are doing their second dose, please make use of the [appointment system],” she urged.

Vaccination appointments can be made through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website at www.moh.gov.jm or the national vaccination hotline 876-888-ONELOVE/888-663-5683.

Dr. Graham emphasised the need for persons to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

“Do not let down your guard when you are at home, especially if you have persons who are going out into the public space and not being compliant, as they can bring COVID-19 home,” she pointed out.

She informed that communities with active cases in the parish include Little London, Frome, Negril, Bluefields and Petersfield.