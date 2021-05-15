146,147 Jamaicans Receive First Dose Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says eight per cent of the targeted population has been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking at a virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on May 13, the Minister said that of the 1.924 million persons in the targeted population, only 146,147 Jamaicans have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Of the total Jamaicans who received the first dose, 47 per cent are from Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Thomas; 21 per cent from Manchester, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth; 20 per cent from St. James, Hanover, Trelawny and Westmoreland, and 12 per cent from Portland, St. Mary and St. Ann.

Dr. Tufton said the Ministry has started to administer the second dose of the vaccine, and that approximately 40,000 persons are due for their second dose in May.

“As a reminder to everyone, a single dose of the vaccine does not provide full protection, and so, we urge Jamaicans who have received their first dose to remain vigilant and to comply with the protocols and measures that we have advocated,” he said.

The Minister also announced that as at May 11, some 6,999 persons had been inoculated with their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The Ministry, through its Parish Health Departments, is currently contacting persons to arrange for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he added.

Dr. Tufton urged that persons who have not been contacted should call the vaccination hotline at 876-888-ONELOVE (888-663-5683) or visit the Health Centre or location where their first dose of the vaccine was administered.