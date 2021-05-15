Minister Williams Welcomes Donation Of Tablets To Ferncourt High Students

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, has welcomed the donation of 77 computer tablets to students at the Ferncourt High School by the alumni.

The devices were provided by the classes of 1975 to 1980 and the New York and Florida alumni associations.

Addressing the handover ceremony held at the school grounds in Claremont, St. Ann on Thursday (May 13), Minister Williams said that the devices will aid students in navigating the online learning environment.

She thanked the Ferncourt High alumni for investing in the education of the current students, noting that it is important that all children are equipped with technology to advance their learning.

“We know that our students are in need and that they are going to use it in the best way that they can to aid their educational pursuits. We know that these tablets are only the beginning of the technological journey for our students,” she said, noting that a key objective is to ensure students gain the necessary skills in using these devices, so that they can continue to use them in their educational development.

“We know, as well, that they need connectivity, they need affordable data plans, they need the appropriate content on these devices. We, at the Ministry, have taken steps to ensure that our students can get on to the online world. We have provided the platform; we have provided, in many cases, payment to teachers so that they can be able to use their devices as well,” Mrs. Williams pointed out.

For her part, Chairman of the Board of Management at Ferncourt High, Thelma Johill, praised the past students for the donation.

“Ferncourt High School Alumini, you are one of the most important resource stakeholders and we deeply appreciate your gifts,” she said.

Parent, Donna O’Hara, told JIS News that she is happy that her daughter, who is in grade eight was among the recipients.

“I am so elated. It will help her to do her education. I think it is a good idea… to help children who are in need. Before now, she always borrowed my phone… . Now I think she will be better off,” Ms. O’Hara says.

Minister Williams also participated in a tree-planting exercise on the school compound.