PHOTOS: Minister Williams Participates In Cheque Presentation At Jose Marti

Education
May 14, 2021
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), shares in conversation with (from left) Principal, Jose Marti Technical High School, Rev. Dr. Austin Wright and Chief Executive Officer, Digicel Jamaica, Jabbor Kayumov. Occasion was a ceremony for the presentation of a cheque valued at $1 million to Jose Marti, for winning Digicel’s BiP2Win competition. The ceremony was held at the school in St. Catherine on May 13.

 

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), takes a selfie with Jose Marti Technical High School students, during a handover ceremony held at the school in St. Catherine on May 13. Jose Marti Technical was presented with a cheque valued at $1 million, for winning Digicel’s BiP2Win Competition.
