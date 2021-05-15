Gender Minister Says There Is A Partnership With Justice Ministry To Protect Women

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says there is a partnership with the Ministry of Justice to ensure there are updated laws to protect the rights of women.

The Minister, who was addressing a virtual forum with Justices of the Peace (JPs) on Domestic and Gender-based Violence, on May 13, lauded the Justice Ministry for its collaborative efforts to support victims of violence.

“My Ministry will continue to work closely with the justice sector to introduce new legislation, review and strengthen existing ones to provide greater protection for women and girls,” Minister Grange told the forum.

She pointed out that the work of JPs is crucial to strengthen conflict resolution mechanisms in communities, adding that the session was timely to identify and to prevent domestic abuse.

“It comes against the backdrop of a series of horrific acts of intimate partner violence, which have caused extreme pain and trauma to so many families and communities,” the Minister said.

Ms. Grange said she is anticipating the tabling of the Domestic Violence Act, and the Sexual Harassment Act in the House of Representatives by the end of May.

She told her audience that the National Strategic Action Plan (2017-2027), to illuminate gender-based violence, facilitates a coordinated response to the issue, working with other ministries and agencies, civil society and the private sector.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, told the forum that domestic violence and partner abuse are at a pandemic stage at this time.

“It is absolutely important that every one of us play our part to ensure that we reduce it,” the Minister said.