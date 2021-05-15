St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation And Police Partner To Improve Public Order In Townships

The St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and the St. Elizabeth Police Division have agreed to coordinate activities aimed at bringing further public order in the various townships across the parish.

Particular focus will be given to the town of Santa Cruz, where there is a high level of disorder among the public, especially on the weekends.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, in Black River, on Thursday, May 13, Chairman of the Municipality and Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, indicated that a meeting will be held with the police to work out the logistics of the partnership.

“We are going to have to meet to look at the issue, as it is a matter that will need immediate attention,” said Mr. Sangster.

“We have to work out a schedule or roster to have two officers always available to assist our departments on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to address the situation in Santa Cruz. A meeting with us is needed to fine-tune some of these arrangements,” he added.

For her part, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in charge of St. Elizabeth, Narda Simms, said it is imperative that both entities collaborate on tackling public disorder, as there are challenges.

“In terms of sidewalks being left vacant for persons to walk on, when they are not left vacant then persons walk in the road. This builds up the traffic and can lead to other things,” DSP Simms outlined.

“When there is congestion, I can prove that it is correlated to robbery. Anytime the town is in disorder, robberies go up,” she added.

DSP Simms said that any intervention that the [Municipality] can do will be a blessing in disguise.

In the meantime, Ms. Simms said the police continue to do an “excellent job” in ensuring that St. Elizabeth remains safe. She said officers are committed to law enforcement and serving the people of the parish.