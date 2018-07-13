US$872-Million Contract Awarded for National Spatial Plan





Seven technical papers will be prepared to inform the National Spatial Plan for the country.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a US$872-million contract with Acclimatise LAC Limited (United Kingdom) to prepare the papers.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the disclosure during yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The National Spatial Plan, which was conceptualised in 2009, will ensure the optimal use of the nation’s land and marine resources and outline the framework for their effective use and management, along with addressing issues regarding climate change.