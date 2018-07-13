Security for Westmoreland Health Services





A two-year contract valued at $116 million has been awarded to Shalk Electronic Security Limited for the provision of security services to the Westmoreland Health Services.

Speaking at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said Cabinet has approved the contract.

The Westmoreland Public Health Services provides preventative and curative healthcare, primarily to persons living in the parish of Westmoreland.

In the meantime, Senator Reid said Llewellyn Allen and Associates has been awarded a contract valued $99.5 million to undertake cadastral mapping of the Essex Valley Agricultural Development Project Area.

The objectives of this project will be achieved through the construction of wells and the development of associated agricultural infrastructure in the arable Essex Valley in St. Elizabeth.