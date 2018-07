Senior Photo Librarian/Supervisor at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Maxine Shrouder, explains to Administrative Assistant students of the HEART Eastern TVET Institute, Lluidas Vale Campus in St. Catherine, how photo images have been stored and archived over the years. The students were on a tour of the agency on July 11. + -

Photo: Mark Bell Senior Photo Librarian/Supervisor at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Maxine Shrouder, explains to Administrative Assistant students of the HEART Eastern TVET Institute, Lluidas Vale Campus in St. Catherine, how photo images have been stored and archived over the years. The students were on a tour of the agency on July 11.