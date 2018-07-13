Cabinet Awards $722.5-Million Contract for Phase One Redevelopment of Hampden Wharf





A contract valued at $722.5 million was awarded to Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. Limited for the redevelopment of Hampden Wharf phase one in Falmouth, Trelawny.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during Wednesday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The Hampden Wharf project, to be funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), includes establishment of an artisan village that will accommodate 30 shops on 540 square metres of the land owned by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ).

Other aspects of the project include extension of the port; paved surfaces with mixed textures and defined paths; landscaped areas; storyboards where applicable; adaptive reuse of historic buildings; and a rich mix of retail and local eateries, craft and history.