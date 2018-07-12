Additional Automated Border Control Kiosks to be Purchased

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaks at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaks at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



Cabinet has given approval for US$1.3 million from the airport improvement fees collected at the island’s two major international airports to be used to acquire additional automated border-control kiosks.

The airports are Norman Manley International in Kingston and Sangster International in Montego Bay, St. James.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the disclosure at the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on July 11.

Senator Reid said the money will also be used to upgrade existing kiosks for use by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

The automated kiosks, which have been installed at the island’s two major international airports, have significantly reduced the processing of airline passengers.

The kiosk project involves partnership with PICA, through the Ministry of National Security, to reduce congestion at Immigration and Customs during peak periods.