Cane Roads to be Improved





Improvement works will be carried out on cane haul roads in the parishes of Trelawny and St. James.

They are the Spring Valley to Deeside road in Trelawny and the Flamstead to Garlands road in St. James.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $119-million contract to Stone Plus Limited.

Speaking at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, said this is in keeping with the Sugar Transformation Programme.

The programme seeks to strengthen the sugar cane sector’s commercial competitiveness and the socio-economic development of sugar-dependent areas, and facilitate support for the national environment policy.

The programme is intended to develop a sustainable private sector-led sugar industry and coordinate the smooth and effective implementation of the Jamaica Country Strategy for the Adaptation of the Sugar Industry – 2006 to 2020.