Minister Mckenzie Welcomes ‘Go For the Goals’ Roadshows

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (right), exchages greetings with Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica, Dr. Wayne Henry at the debut of the 'Go for the Goals – On the Road to the Jamaica we want by 2030′ roadshows at Rudolf Elder Park, St. Thomas, on Wednesday (July 11). At centre is Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Michael Hue. The public education campaign is a joint initiative of the United Nations and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and is aimed at promoting Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has welcomed the staging of a series of public education roadshows aimed at promoting Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative, branded ‘Go For the Goals – On the Road to the Jamaica we want by 2030’ debuted at the Rudolf Elder Park in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, on July 11 to mark World Population Day.

The campaign is a joint initiative of the United Nations and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Minister McKenzie, in his address, said the initiative is critical in engaging Jamaicans in the process of achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030. He noted that with only 12 years left for the objectives to be achieved, the buy-in of every citizen is needed.

“This programme is one that includes every single Jamaican, because it speaks about a Vision for the country, a Vision for which all of us must become major stakeholders. We must own this Vision, because if this Vision fails, it is not the Government of the day that will fail, it will be the people of Jamaica that fail, and failure is not an option,” he contended.

He commended the UN for partnering with Jamaica in the effort, noting that the international organisation “has been more than a friend to this country”.

“For over 50 years, they have partnered with successive Governments to improve the quality of life for our people,” he added.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative from the Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean, Alison Drayton, noted that the campaign includes a focus on family planning, which the UN recognises as a human right.

She noted that “despite huge progress, hundreds of millions of people are still unable to exercise their right to plan their families worldwide, and this has tremendous consequences on health”.

Ms. Drayton said the UNFPA supports family planning in developing countries by ensuring a reliable supply of a full-range of modern contraceptives, strengthening national health systems and supporting and promoting gender equality.

The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people can enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

These 17 goals build on the successes of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), while including new areas such as climate change, economic inequality, innovation, sustainable consumption, peace and justice, among other priorities.

Jamaica is committed to achieving the SDGs through attainment of the targets under the Vision 2030 national development plan, promulgated in 2009 to provide a strategic road map to guide the country to developed country status by 2030.

It includes, among other things ensuring equitable access to modern education and training, creating a safe and secure society, providing quality and timely access to health care, supporting the entrepreneurial talents of Jamaicans, creating prosperity through sustainable use and management of natural resources, and empowering the youth.

About 91 per cent of Vision 2030 is aligned to the SDGs.

The debut of the roadshow was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica Library Service, Social Development Commission (SDC), and Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

It included quizzes, displays, competitions, music and giveaways.