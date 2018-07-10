Major Drain Cleaning Begins This Week in Corporate Area

Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, addresses today’s (July 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, held at the Corporation’s offices on Church Street in downtown Kingston. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, addresses today’s (July 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, held at the Corporation’s offices on Church Street in downtown Kingston. Story Highlights Beginning this week, the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation will be carrying out major drain-cleaning activities in several communities across the Corporate Area.

Under phase two, critical drains in communities in the other 19 divisions of the Municipality will be cleaned.

Speaking to journalists following today’s (July 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Deputy Mayor, Winston Ennis, said the money will be taken from the Corporation’s Equalisation Fund and the project is slated to last until September.

The meeting was held at the Corporation’s Church Street offices in downtown Kingston.

“What we have been doing over the last two weeks is have the [City] Engineer’s Department out in the field looking at the critical drains that normally flood when we have rainfall. We are now putting together the funds to have the (process started) as at this week,” he said.

The Deputy Mayor informed that contractors will be responsible for persons employed under the initiative.

The annual programme seeks to reduce flooding, which usually occurs during rainy periods.