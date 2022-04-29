Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
Update On Fire At Petrojam Refinery

Energy
April 29, 2022
Written by: Petrojam Limited

Petrojam Limited wishes to advise that we are continuing our investigation into the cause of the fire that occurred at a section of the Refinery yesterday (Wednesday, April 27). The Plant remains down, but we wish to assure the public that this will not affect our supply of petroleum products to the market.

