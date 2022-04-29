All Benefit When Children Take Part In Decision-Making – Registrar

Research has shown that organisations, families and communities benefit when children are allowed to participate in decision-making, says Registrar at the National Children’s Registry (NCR), Warren Thompson.

He was speaking at the official launch of Child Month 2022, at the Institute of Jamaica, recently. Child Month will be observed in May.

The self-esteem of children is strengthened, they feel more connected, and their problem-solving skills are boosted, Mr. Thompson said.

He also noted that children’s participation also allows organisations to gain greater insight into issues affecting them, as well as allows for the development of more targeted programmes and policies.

“This year’s theme, ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’, must be a time of reflection, but more so, of action, to not only hear but respond to the needs and views of our children,” Mr. Thompson said. “More than ever before in our history, this Child Month must serve as an opportunity for us to recommit to the ideals of safeguarding, empowering and equipping our children to be nation-builders and world-changers,” Mr. Thompson argued.

In the meantime, he pointed out that between January and March 2022, the NCR, in the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), received 4,211 reports of child abuse, compared to 2,276 during the similar period in 2021.

He pointed out that while the number of reports declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, findings from research indicate that abuses would not have declined, as children would have been in close proximity to the perpetrators.

The National Church Service on May 1, at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God, will kick off the activities for the Month. This is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Churches islandwide are being asked to dedicate their first Sunday or Sabbath in May to the children. Friday, May 20, will be observed as National Children’s Day. On this day, members of the public are being asked to wear sunshine yellow and treat the children extra special.

The National Child Month Committee (NCMC) will host ‘Pickney Party Live and Direct’. During the Party, children six to 17 years will have the opportunity to showcase their talents through dance, poetry, songs or any other art form. The National Day of Prayer for the Nation’s Children is Wednesday, May 25. This will be held at the Trinity Moravian Church, Montgomery Avenue in Kingston.

On Tuesday, May 31, several households will receive care packages, which will be distributed by members of the NCMC. Lead sponsors for Child Month 2022 include GraceKennedy and National Baking Company Foundation. Other sponsors are Jamaica Producers, National Health Fund, Sangster’s Book Store and the JN Group.