High Registration Compliance Rate Among ECIs

The registration compliance rate among early-childhood institutions (ECIs) has improved by 97 per cent.
This was disclosed by Chairman of the Regulation and Monitoring Committee at the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), David Salmon, during a virtual launch of the ECC Assessment Report, held today (April 27).
Mr. Salmon pointed out that as of March 31 this year, 2,373 ECIs were in operation.
Of this amount, 2,312 have applied for registration while 61 are delinquent. Only four government operated ECIs were found negligent.
All institutions are monitored by the Commission through a system of inspection against the 12 National Standards, which are further divided into 231 legal indicators.
Meanwhile, Mr. Salmon said the ECC will use recommendations from the report as a guide, which include encouraging uncertified ECIs to use their development plan to chart their path towards certification and leveraging community stakeholders to support them in achieving the standards.
“Physical infrastructure and the provision of equipment have been identified as the greatest needs of the ECIs. These include fencing, water tanks, furnishing bathrooms, electronic devices, and playground equipment,” he noted.