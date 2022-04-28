Cultural Celebration Kicks Off Jamaica 60 In UK

Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence activities was officially launched in London on April 25 with an entertainment package highlighting the island’s culture and heritage.
Some 200 persons attended the event held at White City Studio, which was addressed by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.
Among the performers were reggae artistes Carroll Thompson and Bitty McLean, poet David Neita, and saxophonist Lascelles James.
“We are 60; 60 bold, brave years in which Jamaica and the Jamaican community has had an impressive impact on cultures around the world,” said Minister Bartlett in a statement from the Ministry.
“We’ll be marking this anniversary with a year of cultural activity, making this the year to visit Jamaica, and we will also bring the celebrations to the UK with lots of activity around the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer,” he noted.
Minister Bartlett said that the British visitor numbers are already getting back to pre-pandemic levels, and with the increased airlift and removal of COVID travel testing requirements, it is expected that 2022 will be a true year of recovery.
“We expect to close 2022 having welcomed a total of 3.2 million visitors contributing more than three billion United States (US) dollars to our economy,” he pointed out.
Minister Grange, for her part, noted that several legacy projects will begin this year to mark the Independence milestone.
Among them are the redevelopment of the National Stadium, establishment of a Jamaica Sports Museum & Sports Hall of Fame, and the establishment of the Harry Belafonte National Concert Hall.
“Our Government has always taken the position that milestone celebrations such as Jamaica 60, must include projects that will benefit our country for generations to come,” she said.