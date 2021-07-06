Update of the progress of St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre Restoration

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will continue to offer limited, non-cash services from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm at its St. Andrew Revenue Service Centre located in Constant Spring, while restoration work resumes following delays caused by the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Operations will continue to take place from the lobby area, accommodating only non-cash transactions of credit cards, debit cards or cheques. Interim customer service activities that were disrupted on Monday, will resume on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 with the re-instalment of an air-conditioned tent, pulled downed as a precaution ahead of the storm. Customers are reminded that the services that will be available include:

Payment of Driver’s Licence renewal and examination fees

Payment of Police Record Fee

Payment and query of Property Tax

Pick-up of renewed Driver’s Licence and Drop-off of Driver’s Licence Renewal applications

Sign out of Motor Vehicle Titles for Transfers

Pick-up of Motor Vehicle Title, by arrangements or appointments only

The public is reminded that the location will not be able to offer Motor Vehicle Registration at this time.

Efforts will be redoubled to restore the use of the banking hall and upper floors, which were impacted by smoke and soot from the recent fire incident, as quickly and safely as possible. The extensive work being undertaken, including specialized cleaning, air quality improvement and painting is progressing and the hazardous material left in the aftermath of the fire incident have been removed.

While the restoration work continues, business persons and individuals are reminded of and encouraged to use the alternate electronic options available as they accommodate a wide range services. Persons may log on to the TAJ Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay their business related taxes and fees, Property Tax, Certificate of Fitness Fee and Traffic Tickets, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card or pre-paid MasterCard. Bank of Nova Scotia customers are also able to access Scotiabank’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make electronic cheques payments from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

Additionally, customers may avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making business and property tax payments, via National Commercial Bank (NCB), as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Customers are also able to make various business related payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. This option allows customers the ease of meeting their payment obligations using the ACH or RTGS transfer from their respective commercial banks to TAJ’s bank account, noting a direct funds transfer number in the memo or remarks field. An official receipt will be available for print from the TAJ website within two (2) business days following the date of deposit.

Taxpayers who find it necessary to do business at a Tax Office, still have the option of visiting the Kingston or Cross Roads locations, with a bolstered staff complement to handle the expected increased customer traffic or any other Tax Office that’s convenient to them.

Clients visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

The Tax Authority will continue to provide further updates in the coming days on any further changes and other interim service measures to be implemented at the Constant Spring location.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.