High Turbidity Levels & Blockages Impacting Operations At Some Facilities in Portland & St. Mary

The National Water Commission is reporting that high turbidity levels and blockages have forced the suspension of operations at some of its facilities in Portland and St. Mary. Facilities impacted include Windsor Forest, Norwich (Portland), White River, Palmetto Gove, Rock Spring (St. Mary). This has caused a disruption in regular water supply to customers served by these systems.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the re-start of operations and water supply distribution.

Areas impacted:

Portland:- Windsor Forrest, Commodore, Hartford, Section of Black Rock, sections of Black Rock, sections of Long Bay, Fair Prospect, Passley Gardens Housing Scheme, Snow Hill

St. Mary:- Three Hills, Industry Pen, Charles Town, St. Mary Country Club, Rose Street, Labyrinth, Tremolsworth, Frazerwood, Kilancholy, Hopewell, Dean Pen, Old Road and Windsor, Rock Spring, Beecham Hill, Zion Hill, Flint River, parts of Richmond, Essex

The National Water Commission apologises for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure its valued customers that every effort is being made to restore water supply within the shortest possible time.