live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Health & Wellness

PHOTOS: Health And Wellness Minister Receives PPE

Health & Wellness
July 6, 2021
State Minister, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn (right), is presented with medical isolation gowns by local non-profit organisation, Citizens Response JA (CRJA), during a ceremony for the handover of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Ministry’s New Kingston Offices on Monday (July 5). From left are Executive Director of the Ministry’s Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas; Marketing and Communications Officer, MultiCare Youth Foundation, Chandapaul Brown; Founder, CRJA, Larren Peart; and Executive Director, MultiCare Youth Foundation, Alicia Glasgow Gentles.
Skip to content