PHOTOS: New Nigerian High Commissioner Visits The Senate

Foreign Affairs
July 6, 2021
President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. Thomas Tavares-Finson (right), and Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Donna Scott-Mottley (left), exchange greetings with the new High Commissioner for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Dr. Maureen Tamuno, who visited the Senate on Friday (July 2). Dr. Tamuno attended the meeting of the Senate as the special guest of the President.
