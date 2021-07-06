live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, July 5, 2021

Coronavirus
July 6, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 15 50,404
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 10 28,191
Males 5 22,210
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 9 years to 73 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 0 2,731
Hanover 0 1,374
KSA 6 13,912
Manchester 0 3,008
Portland 0 1,595
St. Ann 0 3,347
St. Catherine 1 9,940
St. Elizabeth 0 2,056
St. James 1 4,847
St. Mary 1 1,652
St. Thomas 1 1,986
Trelawny 0 1,709
Westmoreland 5 2,247
COVID-19 TESTING 

 
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 12 3 0 15
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 45,809 2,085 2,510 50,404
NEGATIVE today 

 

 286 All negatives are included in PCR tests 653 939
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 270,321 128,240 398,561
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 298 3 653 954
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 316,130 2,085 130,750 448,965
Positivity Rate 5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL   

NOTES
Deaths *2 1,096 A 38-year-old female from St. Ann and a 62-year-old female from St. James. 

 

*One of the deaths was previously under investigation.
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 154
Deaths under investigation 1  119
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 1,095 33,699
 

Active Cases

 15 15,245
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 6
Number in Home Quarantine 41,008
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 119
Patients Moderately Ill 27
Patients Critically Ill 12
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,645
Imported 0 963
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,513
Under Investigation 15 44,047
Workplace Cluster 0 236
Skip to content