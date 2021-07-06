COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, July 5, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|15
|50,404
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|10
|28,191
|Males
|5
|22,210
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|9 years to 73 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|2,731
|Hanover
|0
|1,374
|KSA
|6
|13,912
|Manchester
|0
|3,008
|Portland
|0
|1,595
|St. Ann
|0
|3,347
|St. Catherine
|1
|9,940
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|2,056
|St. James
|1
|4,847
|St. Mary
|1
|1,652
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,986
|Trelawny
|0
|1,709
|Westmoreland
|5
|2,247
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|12
|3
|0
|15
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,809
|2,085
|2,510
|50,404
|NEGATIVE today
|286
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|653
|939
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|270,321
|128,240
|398,561
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|298
|3
|653
|954
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|316,130
|2,085
|130,750
|448,965
|Positivity Rate
|5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Deaths
|*2
|1,096
|A 38-year-old female from St. Ann and a 62-year-old female from St. James.
*One of the deaths was previously under investigation.
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|119
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|1,095
|33,699
|
Active Cases
|15
|15,245
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,008
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|119
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,645
|Imported
|0
|963
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,513
|Under Investigation
|15
|44,047
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
Photo: Stock Image