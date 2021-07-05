Power Outage Affecting Pumping Operations At Blackstoneage And New Hope Facilities In St.Ann

The National Water Commission is advising customers in some sections of St. Ann, that their disruption in regular water supply is as a result of power supply outage at the

Blackstoneage and New Hope Pumping Stations.

The issue has been reported to the power service provider and regular operations will resume once power supply is restored at the facilities.

Impacted areas are: White Hall, Dillion Town, Mosley Hall, New Hope

The NWC apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and seeks to assure them that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.