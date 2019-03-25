Twenty Five Schools to Receive Hurdles – Grange

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced a major initiative to improve Jamaica’s performance in the hurdles.

The plan includes the provision of hurdles equipment to schools in a bid to increase participation in hurdling events and build proficiency in the discipline.

Today, Minister Grange announced that the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will be providing hurdles equipment to 25 schools in the first pilot phase of the initiative being funded by the Sports Development Foundation at a cost of $12.6M.

The Minister credited the Board of Directors at the Sport Development Foundation for coming up with the idea.

“The Board of the SDF in preparing its development plan identified a problem – the performance of our athletes in the hurdles is outstanding but participation is not widespread – Jamaica is excelling in the hurdles at the international level, yet only a minority of our schools participate in the discipline at Champs. The conclusion was that if the pool were wider then we could be even more dominant,” Minister Grange said.

Each school will receive 20 hurdles. The schools include:

Mount Alvernia High School

Merlene Ottey High School

Ewarton High School

Green Island High School

Claude McKay High School

Convent of Mercy Academy Alpha

Christiana High School

Rhodes Hall High School

Gaynstead High School

Herbert Morrison Tech. High Sch.

Edith Dalton James High School

Spalding High School

St. Andrew Technical High School

Petersfield High School

St. James High School

Immaculate Conception High School

Merl Grove High School

Buff Bay High School

Mona High School

Morant Bay High School

Charlemont High School

Holmwood Technical High School

Waterford High School

Jonathan Grant High School

New Forest High School

Minister Grange made the announcement at a ceremony to reopen the Stadium East Track at Independence Park Complex today.

Minister Grange said she was “extremely proud” that work on the Stadium East Track was completed ahead of the start of the Boys and Girls Champs which begin tomorrow at the National Stadium.