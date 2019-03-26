Sport Minister Grange Congratulates New CWI President Skerritt

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated Ricky Skerritt on his election as President of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Minister Grange said the Region is expecting Mr Skerritt and his administration to make decisions that will result in further gains for West Indies cricket.

The Sport Minister said outgoing president Dave Cameron should be commended for the initiatives taken by CWI under his stewardship.

