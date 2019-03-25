PM Announces Addition to Cabinet

Prime Minister Holness today (March 25) asked Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in writing to make the appointment.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the immediate appointment of Senator Pearnel Charles Jr. as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC).

Senator Charles Jr. was the State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Prime Minister Holness today (March 25) asked Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in writing to make the appointment.

The letter stated that “In accordance with the provisions of Section 77 (1) of the Jamaican Constitution and pursuant to section 70 (1), Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. be appointed as Minister with effect from March 25.”

Minister Pearnel Charles Jr will now work closely with Prime Minister Holness in the MEGJC on the Housing and Infrastructure Portfolio.

In the meantime, Hon. Karl Samuda has been assigned to the Ministry of Education. He is now conducting an administrative review of that Ministry.

Prime Minister Holness maintains oversight of the Education, Youth and Information portfolio as the administrative and governance review continues.