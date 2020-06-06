­Transport Ministry Receives Masks from Chinese Company

Story Highlights The Ministry of Transport and Mining has received 9,900 masks donated by Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Company Limited, to assist in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

They were handed over by local partner of the Chinese manufacturer, Stewart’s Automotive Group, in a ceremony held on Friday (June 5) at the Ministry’s Maxfield Avenue address in Kingston.

The masks are to be distributed to staff of the Ministry’s affiliate agencies, Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC), Transport Authority (TA) and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

The Ministry of Transport and Mining has received 9,900 masks donated by Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Company Limited, to assist in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

They were handed over by local partner of the Chinese manufacturer, Stewart’s Automotive Group, in a ceremony held on Friday (June 5) at the Ministry’s Maxfield Avenue address in Kingston.

The masks are to be distributed to staff of the Ministry’s affiliate agencies, Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC), Transport Authority (TA) and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

In his address, Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, thanked the company for the donation, which he said will assist in protecting front-line workers.

“As a corporate company, you have a corporate conscience. The company has always assisted in community (welfare activities),” he said.

Director of Stewart’s Automotive Group, Jackie Stewart Lechler, said the JUTC is an important essential service “moving our people around the country, and they have been working double time to keep persons on the road safe and we appreciate this”.

“Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Company Limited is a partner and a friend of the JUTC. We hope that the masks will go a far way in keeping our drivers safe, helping them to feel appreciated and to realise that we care about them,” she added.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague commended the JUTC and Montego Bay Metro for continuing to play a vital role in the provision of transport services for persons in government quarantine facilities.

He called for greater unity and understanding among citizens as the country continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Jamaicans, we need to come together. This is one of our hallmarks as a nation – that we come together in times of crises; we dig deep and band together,” he said.