17 More Recoveries, 4 New Imported Cases Recorded

As at Friday (June 5), Jamaica has recorded 17 more recoveries. This brings the total number of patients, who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 385. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 64.7%.

In the meantime, four new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 595.

All four confirmed cases are imported and include three males and one female with ages ranging from 35 – 46 years. Three have addresses of residence in St. Ann and one is a resident of Trelawny. All four had returned on cruise ships – three from Adventure of Seas and one from MS Marina – as part of Jamaica’s controlled re-entry programme.

Jamaica now has 96 imported cases; 217 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster and 20 under investigation.

Some 341 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 254 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 200 (34%) active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases and no moderately ill case.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020