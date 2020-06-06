17 More Recoveries, 4 New Imported Cases Recorded

As at Friday (June 5), Jamaica has recorded 17 more recoveries. This brings the total number of patients, who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 385. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 64.7%.
In the meantime, four new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 595.
All four confirmed cases are imported and include three males and one female with ages ranging from 35 – 46 years. Three have addresses of residence in St. Ann and one is a resident of Trelawny. All four had returned on cruise ships – three from Adventure of Seas and one from MS Marina – as part of Jamaica’s controlled re-entry programme.
Jamaica now has 96 imported cases; 217 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster and 20 under investigation.
Some 341 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 254 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.
There are 200 (34%) active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases and no moderately ill case.
Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020
|Total Samples Tested
|13,993
|New samples tested in the last 24 hours
|180
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|124
|Results Positive
|595
|Results Negative
|13,366
|Results Pending
|32
|Deceased
|10
|Recovered
|385
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|40
|Number Hospitalised
(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)
|28
|Persons Moderately Ill
|0
|Persons Critically Ill
|2
|Persons in Facility Isolation
|76
|Persons in Home Isolation
|86
|Persons in Transitional Facilities
|9