Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

17 More Recoveries, 4 New Imported Cases Recorded

Coronavirus
June 6, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Friday (June 5), Jamaica has recorded 17 more recoveries. This brings the total number of patients, who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 385. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 64.7%.

In the meantime, four new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 595.

All four confirmed cases are imported and include three males and one female with ages ranging from 35 – 46 years. Three have addresses of residence in St. Ann and one is a resident of Trelawny. All four had returned on cruise ships – three from Adventure of Seas and one from MS Marina – as part of Jamaica’s controlled re-entry programme.

Jamaica now has 96 imported cases; 217 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases linked to a workplace cluster and 20 under investigation.

Some 341 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 254 (43%) are males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

There are 200 (34%) active cases currently under observation with two critically ill cases and no moderately ill case.

 

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020

 

Total Samples Tested

 

 13,993
New samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 180
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 124
Results Positive

 

 595
Results Negative

 

 13,366
Results Pending

 

 32
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 385
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 40
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 28
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 2
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 76
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 86
Persons in Transitional Facilities 9
Skip to content