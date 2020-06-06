4,100 Jamaicans Approved for Re-Entry

Story Highlights Applications for 4,100 Jamaicans, who have signed up to re-enter the island through the JamCOVID system, have been approved, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He noted that another 1,472 applications are under review and are expected to be approved in the next 48 hours.

A further 2,729 applications are awaiting the home quarantine assessment questions to be answered in order to be processed.

Applications for 4,100 Jamaicans, who have signed up to re-enter the island through the JamCOVID system, have been approved, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

He noted that another 1,472 applications are under review and are expected to be approved in the next 48 hours.

A further 2,729 applications are awaiting the home quarantine assessment questions to be answered in order to be processed.

The Prime Minister gave the update, while addressing a virtual press conference on Friday (June 5) at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Central in Kingston.

He said that as a result of feedback, the application for re-entry has been simplified to a one stage approval process.

“We previously had a two-stage approval process with conditional approval and then a final approval. Therefore, anyone, who was previously conditionally approved will automatically receive their travel authorisation,” he advised.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness said the Government is working with the airlines to have flights scheduled as soon as possible.

“We have advised the airlines that we have the capacity to take up to six flights a day, three at each airport. (We can accommodate) one flight per day from the Caribbean and two flights from North America or elsewhere, one in the morning and another in the afternoon,” he said.

The Prime Minister said flights have already been scheduled, which are expected to bring in 970 Jamaicans.