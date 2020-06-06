50 People Allowed to Attend Weddings, Funerals

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that effective Sunday (June 7), a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

This is up from the previous limit of 15 persons. Restrictions on attendance at weddings and funerals were put in place in March as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Prime Minister said that the modification is subject to social distancing and other health protocols.

“If the venue can only hold 30 people, taking into account the social distancing requirements, then only 30 people can attend,” Mr. Holness said during a virtual press briefing on Friday (June 5) at the Office the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston.

“The order will have in place, the requirement for a physical distancing rule… (of) one person to 36 square feet, which would give you the ability in terms of the functional space to maintain social distance,” he noted.

With regards to funerals, the Prime Minister said the modification is only for the funeral service. The 15-person restriction for the burial site will remain in place.

The Prime Minister is appealing for attendees to act responsibly by maintaining the social distancing rule and wearing a face mask.

“We cannot overemphasise the need for every Jamaican to take personal responsibility in the choices they make to secure their safety and the safety of others. Whereas, based on your immune system and health status you may be fine, if you contract the virus people, who you know, may succumb to it and so we have to do all that we can to protect each other,” Mr, Holness said.