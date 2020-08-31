Transformation Implementation Unit wins IDB challenge

The Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) has emerged winner of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Project Execution Challenge.

The award was presented on Thursday, August 27, during a virtual ceremony.

The Challenge was issued in 2019 to determine the best performing project execution unit (PEU) in Jamaica, using two new reporting tools that were introduced by the IDB – the Schedule Performance Index (SPI) and the Cost Performance Index (CPI) – which essentially measure how effectively the projects are being implemented.

Executive Director of the TIU, Maria Thompson Walters, told JIS News that winning the award “is a validation of the work that was put in” for the Public Sector Transformation Programme, especially as it relates to the management and reporting function.

The TIU manages one of 56 IDB-funded projects in Jamaica, and as such, was automatically entered into the competition.

“Every year, the IDB rates their projects based on performance. And that also builds the confidence that the IDB and the public service have in that particular executing unit,” Ms. Thompson Walters said.

She added that the greater the performance of the execution of projects across the country, then the more readily the IDB would be to provide assistance and loans for future projects.

Ms. Thompson Walters said the new reporting tools used by each execution unit involve a mathematical calculation that looks at planned objectives over actual achievements.

“The SPI shows how a project is progressing, compared to what we said we would do, as opposed to what we have actually delivered in the time in which we said we would have done it,” she noted.

According to her, if there is a good rating on an entity’s SPI, the conclusion is that more work would have been completed than planned.

“If your SPI is greater than one, it means your project is ahead of schedule. If you’ve completed less work than planned and your SPI is less than one, your project is behind schedule and if you’ve completed work that is equal to the planned work, then your project is on schedule. And fortunately for us, our project is ahead of schedule on an overall basis,” Ms. Thompson Walters added.

She said also that the CPI looks at the efficiency of the project.

“It measures the value of the work that is completed compared to the actual cost spent. And again, our programme is being implemented in accordance with our projected spend. So, we scored high on both counts and came out above everyone else,” Ms. Thompson Walters pointed out.

The Public Sector Transformation Programme was also rated satisfactory for 2019, the highest rating a project can receive in the IDB rating scheme. The programme seeks to enhance the quality of public services, and efficiency in public spending.

It focuses on five critical areas of service delivery in the first phase – the introduction of shared corporate services in eight operational areas, compensation management, human resource management transformation, public-sector efficiency and ICT, and the rationalisation of public bodies.

Ms. Thompson Walters noted that the vision for public-sector transformation is “a modern public service that is fair, values people, and consistently delivers high-quality services”.