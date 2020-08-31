NWC Lower Bevin Avenue office closed

The National Water Commission is advising that its St. James Commercial Office situated at 1 Lower Bevin Avenue in Montego Bay is now closed to facilitate deep cleaning, sanitation and further assessment by health officials.

These are precautionary measures to protect our valued customers, the general public and the staff.

The public is being advised that for customer service queries they may contact the NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or access any of the following platforms:

· NWC website via https://www.nwcjamaica.com

· Social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via #nwcjam

Customers wishing to make payments are encouraged to utilise any of the following platforms:

· iPay – found on the NWC website

· Any of the various payment agencies

· Online banking platforms accessible to them.

The NWC will advise the public once the Lower Bevin Avenue office is reopened for business.