Traffic Changes to be implemented in Christiana, Manchester for the Festive Season

Effective Monday, December 13, 2021, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be implementing a one-way traffic system in the town of Christiana, Manchester. The changes which are being implemented to regulate traffic flows through the town leading up to Christmas and the New Year, will be in operation for 24 hours each day, until Monday January 3, 2022.

Community Relations Officer for NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks says that resulting from the changes, Main Street in the vicinity of Apple Tree Plaza, will accommodate one way traffic heading in a northerly direction from Mandeville, Holmwood or Chudleigh to the Christiana High School Road, in the vicinity of the police station entrance. Mr. Hendriks says that motorists can then turn either onto the school road to enter the bypass, or continue at Straun to Bryce Hill and Trelawny on the outskirts of the business district.

No right turn will be allowed from Webb Road and Wildman Street unto Main Street. All vehicles heading from these directions into the town will only be allowed a left turning movement. Mr. Hendriks further states that Nevermine Road in the vicinity of Christiana High, will be used as an exit from the town and there will be no entry from the bypass. No left turn movement will be allowed from Jones Lane, Azan Lane and Moravia Road unto Main Street. All vehicles heading from these directions into the town will only be allowed a right turning movement.

Motorists wishing to enter Christiana from the direction of Trelawny, Dump and Bryce Hill can continue along the corridor to the Post Office, however to access the town they will take the bypass at Straun and make a left at the traffic signals. Motorists are further being advised to observe the instructions of posted directional signs.