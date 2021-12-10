Culvert Replacement to be undertaken along the White River to St. Ann’s Bay roadway in St. Ann

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that a section of the White River to St. Ann’s Bay roadway, in the vicinity of Pearly Beach and JPS’ sub-station in St. Ann, will be reduced to single lane next Monday. The partial closure is to facilitate the replacement of a HDPE pipe culvert that has been damaged.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the closure will be from 10 p.m. on Monday, December 13 until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14. During the closure, works will be undertaken to remove the damaged culvert which will be replaced by a 600 millimetres HDPE pipe culvert.

Mr. Shaw says that although the project will be undertaken at night and during curfew hours, the work will be undertaken one lane at a time and the roadway will remain open to single lane access.

Motorists who will be using the roadway during the period of works are being advised to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.