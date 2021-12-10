Scheduled Cleaning Activities to Disrupt Water Supply – Sections Of St. Mary To Be Affected

Scheduled Cleaning Activities to Disrupt Water Supply – Sections Of St. Mary To Be Affected

The National Water Commission is advising that operations at the Pottinger Spring, Hunts Town

and Platfield Water Facilities in St. Mary will be suspended on December 11-12, 2021 to facilitate

cleaning activities at these facilities.

Cleaning scheduled as follows:

Water Facilities Dates and time of disruption Areas served Pottinger Spring Saturday, December 11, 2021 7am-3pm Pottinger Spring, Richards Pen and Retreat Hunts Town Sunday, December 12, 2021 8am-2pm Hunts Town, Wellington, Dressike, Ramble Platfield Sunday, December 12, 2021 8am-2pm Platfield

C

Customers served by these facilities are being encouraged to store water for use during the

disruption period.

The National Water Commission apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused and craves

the patience and understanding of its valued customers.