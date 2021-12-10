Scheduled Cleaning Activities to Disrupt Water Supply – Sections Of St. Mary To Be Affected

The National Water Commission is advising that operations at the Pottinger Spring, Hunts Town
and Platfield Water Facilities in St. Mary will be suspended on December 11-12, 2021 to facilitate
cleaning activities at these facilities.
Cleaning scheduled as follows:
|Water Facilities
|Dates and time of disruption
|Areas served
|
Pottinger Spring
|
Saturday, December 11, 2021
7am-3pm
|
Pottinger Spring, Richards Pen and Retreat
|
Hunts Town
|
Sunday, December 12, 2021
8am-2pm
|
Hunts Town, Wellington, Dressike, Ramble
|
Platfield
|
Sunday, December 12, 2021
8am-2pm
|
Platfield
Customers served by these facilities are being encouraged to store water for use during the
disruption period.
The National Water Commission apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused and craves
the patience and understanding of its valued customers.