    Scheduled Cleaning Activities to Disrupt Water Supply – Sections Of St. Mary To Be Affected

    December 10, 2021
    Written by: National Water Commission

    The National Water Commission is advising that operations at the Pottinger Spring, Hunts Town

    and Platfield Water Facilities in St. Mary will be suspended on December 11-12, 2021 to facilitate

    cleaning activities at these facilities.

     

    Cleaning scheduled as follows:

    Water Facilities Dates and time of disruption Areas served
     

     

     

    Pottinger Spring

    		  

     

    Saturday, December 11, 2021

    7am-3pm

    		  

    Pottinger Spring, Richards Pen and Retreat

     
     

     

     

    Hunts Town

    		  

     

    Sunday, December 12, 2021

    8am-2pm

    		  

    Hunts Town, Wellington, Dressike, Ramble

     
     

    Platfield

    		  

    Sunday, December 12, 2021

    8am-2pm

    		  

    Platfield

    C

     

    Customers served by these facilities are being encouraged to store water for use during the

    disruption period.

     

    The National Water Commission apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused and craves

    the patience and understanding of its valued customers.

