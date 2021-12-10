Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, December 9, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|51
|91,652
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|23
|52,149
|Males
|28
|39,500
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|7 months to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,932
|Hanover
|9
|2,984
|KSA
|8
|22,637
|Manchester
|3
|5,975
|Portland
|0
|2,520
|St. Ann
|7
|6,820
|St. Catherine
|1
|17,177
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,189
|St. James
|8
|8,927
|St. Mary
|4
|3,034
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,951
|Trelawny
|1
|3,355
|Westmoreland
|9
|5,151
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|45
|5
|1
|51
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,821
|6,907
|3,924
|91,652
|NEGATIVE today
|458
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|120
|578
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|391,550
|197,440
|588,990
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|503
|5
|121
|629
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|472,371
|6,907
|201,364
|680,642
|Positivity Rate[1]
|9.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
(Both were previously under investigation)
|2,418
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|2
|343
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|48
|63,358
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|456
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|17,363
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|126
|Patients Moderately Ill
|27
|Patients Severely Ill
|10
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,154
|Imported
|0
|1,355
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,395
|Under Investigation
|51
|82,512
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 71-year-old male from St, James (was previously under investigation)
- A 31-year-old female from St. James (was previously under investigation)
The deaths occurred in August and September 11, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing