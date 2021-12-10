  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Thursday, December 9, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 10, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 51 91,652
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 23 52,149
    Males 28 39,500
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 7 months to 95 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 0 4,932
    Hanover 9 2,984
    KSA 8 22,637
    Manchester 3 5,975
    Portland 0 2,520
    St. Ann 7 6,820
    St. Catherine 1 17,177
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,189
    St. James 8 8,927
    St. Mary 4 3,034
    St. Thomas 0 3,951
    Trelawny 1 3,355
    Westmoreland 9 5,151
    COVID TESTS
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 45 5 1 51
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 80,821 6,907 3,924 91,652
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 458 All negatives are included in PCR tests 120 578
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 391,550 197,440 588,990
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 503 5 121 629
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 472,371 6,907 201,364 680,642
    Positivity Rate[1] 9.8%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 2

    (Both were previously under investigation)

    		 2,418
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 2 343
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 48 63,358
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   456
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
    Number in Home Quarantine 17,363  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 126  
    Patients Moderately Ill 27  
    Patients Severely Ill 10  
    Patients Critically Ill 6  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,154
    Imported 0 1,355
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,395
    Under Investigation 51 82,512
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATHS

    1. A 71-year-old male from St, James (was previously under investigation)
    2. A 31-year-old female from St. James (was previously under investigation)

    The deaths occurred in August and September 11, 2021.

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

