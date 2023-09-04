Tourism Minister Wants Farmers to Get More Benefits from Sector

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that to encourage consistency and reliability, greater emphasis must be placed on Jamaica’s farmers receiving more benefits from the country’s thriving tourism sector.

Citing their pivotal role as a reliable source market for hotels, Minister Bartlett said the aim going forward is to create new avenues of collaboration, ensuring that farmers can capitalise on the numerous opportunities available to them and where they can earn more from their output.

The Minister, who was speaking to farmers, business interests and other stakeholders in Ulster Spring, Trelawny, on September 2, where there was a presentation of fifty 650-gallon water tanks to [farmers], said that no one can deny the significant contributions made by local farmers to the tourism sector.

“Our farmers have been instrumental in providing fresh, high-quality produce to our hotels, thus enhancing the overall tourism experience for our visitors,” he said.

“It is only fair that they share in the financial gains generated through this symbiotic relationship,” the Minister added.

The Minister further pointed to the fact that Jamaica’s tourism industry, despite the COVID-19 setbacks, has been experiencing tremendous growth over the years, attracting millions of visitors annually.

As a result, Mr. Bartlett said the demand for locally sourced agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables and spices, has seen a notable increase to the point where it has never been higher.

He said it is only fitting that farmers should be able to reap the rewards of this demand, thereby further boosting agricultural production and economic prosperity.

Mr. Bartlett, in the meantime, said that farmers need to take a closer look at the Agricultural Linkages Exchange (ALEX) programme, which serves as a platform for connecting local farmers with buyers from the tourism sector, enabling direct trade and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Through this programme, he said, farmers can gain access to a wider market, while hotels can source fresh, local produce sustainably.

“The ALEX programme has already made significant strides in linking farmers with purchasers in the tourism industry. We want to expand and strengthen this initiative to ensure that more farmers can showcase their products and secure long-term contracts with hotels,” Mr. Bartlett added.

He further noted that the Ministry of Tourism is already collaborating with various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, to facilitate capacity-building workshops for farmers.

These workshops, the Minister said, will focus on enhancing agricultural practices, improving product quality, and meeting the specific demands of the tourism sector.

“Additionally, we must also recognise the importance of raising awareness among farmers about the potential benefits of diversifying their offerings. By exploring new crops, such as exotic fruits, herbs, and organic produce, farmers can tap into emerging market trends and cater to the evolving preferences of tourists,” Mr. Bartlett argued.

“The tourism landscape is ever-changing, and it is vital that our farmers adapt accordingly. By embracing innovation and exploring new opportunities, they can enhance their competitiveness and create a sustainable future for themselves and our nation,” he added.

He said the Tourism Ministry is committed to working closely with farmers and providing the necessary support to ensure their success, noting that investments in infrastructure, technology, and market access will form the cornerstone of these efforts, empowering farmers to maximise their potential in the tourism value chain.