Gov’t to Undertake US$209m Water Improvement Project in Northwestern Parishes

The Government will be spending approximately US$209 million to implement the Northwestern Parishes Reliability and Service Improvement Project.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the announcement, said the project is intended to address water concerns and challenges in Jamaica’s northwestern parishes resulting from, among other factors, rapidly deteriorating archaic pipelines.

He was addressing a Town Hall on Housing and Land at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on August 31.

Mr. Holness advised that among the parishes from which he has received vigorous complaints is St. James where the Members of Parliament (MPs) have indicated that several communities they represent do not have access to reliable water supply, emphasising that this must be addressed.

“They have been bringing to us the situation here in Montego Bay, where the main pipelines have collapsed. So, we have decided that we are going to find US$209 million to develop the Northwestern Parishes Reliability and Improvement Service Project,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Holness advised that this will be the first time that any Administration will be able to take on a capital expenditure of this magnitude without necessarily having to borrow.

He reiterated that Jamaica’s water infrastructure was laid in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, noting that much of this is now old and leaking.

“Jamaica is the land of wood and water, but there are some serious water challenges. The challenge that we have is how to make the water potable… and how to move the water from where it is, to where you live. The two problems we are having is the production… and… distribution of water,” he told the large gathering of residents, business interests and other stakeholders.

Mr. Holness pointed out that rectifying these issues will require massive investment in infrastructure.

“I recall going to a community in Clarendon called Rosewell… lovely community. They had a big tank there, but it wasn’t operational… . It had no water. I went there and I heard their complaints, and I made sure that when I became Prime Minister in 2016, I fulfilled a commitment I made to them where they now have water,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness charged the audience to remain vigilant and continue keeping the Government “on its toes”, noting that their representatives have a responsibility to ensure proper representation and to be answerable to their concerns.

“We are using the stability and growth of the economy… to convert it… into meaningful benefits for you,” he added.

Last Thursday’s town hall was the second in a series being hosted by the Government to engage the public on wide-ranging issues relating to policies, programmes and initiatives impacting their lives.

The series will provide opportunities for citizens to share ideas, pose questions and express their thoughts.