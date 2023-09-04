Monday,
September 4, 2023 6:52 pm

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

NWC Implements Adjusted Water Supply Schedule as Mona Reservoir Storage Levels Continue to Decline

By: National Water Commission, September 4, 2023
Water
Share
NWC Implements Adjusted Water Supply Schedule as Mona Reservoir Storage Levels Continue to Decline
A section of the Mona Reservoir in Kingston.

The Full Story

Effective Monday, September 4, 2023, the National Water Commission (NWC) will be implementing an adjusted water supply schedule for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant in St Andrew.

With drought conditions persisting and little to no rainfall in the Corporate Area, inflows to the Mona Reservoir have been woefully low with catchment levels at the facility reaching 34.3% or 277.5 million gallons as at September 1, 2023.

The conditions are similar at the Hermitage Dam where catchment levels are at 39.5% or 155.6 million gallons.

Based on these declining storage levels, a further reduction in the supply times for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant has become necessary.

The following supply times become effective on Monday, September 4, 2023.

    Mona Supply Network  
Previous Supply Time   Adjusted Supply Time   Areas to be impacted  
6 a.m. to  

6 p.m. 

 4 a.m. to  

2 p.m.  

 Lady Musgrave Rd, Gladstone Dr, Linstone Crescent, Hope Rd Between TGIF and Waterloo Rd, Ardenne Rd, Trafalgar Park, Braemar Ave, Upper Musgrave Ave, Abbeydale Rd, Phoenix Ave, Kingsway and roads leading off, roads leading off Waterloo Rd between Hope Rd and West Kings House Road, Trench Town and Environs, Downtown Kingston, Vineyard Town, Allman Town, Sections of Windward Road to include Manley Meadows, South Camp Road, Mountain View Avenue and roads leading off, Half-Way Tree, Cross Roads, Kencot, Retirement Rd, New Kingston, Trench Town, Arnett Gardens,  Trafalgar Rd and roads leading off, Oxford Rd and roads leading off 

 

Further monitoring of the systems will continue and updates provided to customers as necessary.

The NWC regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and continues to crave the patience and understanding of its valued customers.

 

Last Updated: September 4, 2023

More From: Water
Rainwater Harvesting and Upgraded Irrigation Systems Commissioned at Forestry Department Nurseries
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Sep 01, 2023
Rural Water Resilience Programme to Be Launched in September
By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, Aug 30, 2023
Residents of Fairfield, St. Elizabeth, Get Water Shop
By: Okoye Henry, Aug 22, 2023
Skip to content