NWC Implements Adjusted Water Supply Schedule as Mona Reservoir Storage Levels Continue to Decline

NWC Implements Adjusted Water Supply Schedule as Mona Reservoir Storage Levels Continue to DeclineBy: September 4, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Effective Monday, September 4, 2023, the National Water Commission (NWC) will be implementing an adjusted water supply schedule for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant in St Andrew.
With drought conditions persisting and little to no rainfall in the Corporate Area, inflows to the Mona Reservoir have been woefully low with catchment levels at the facility reaching 34.3% or 277.5 million gallons as at September 1, 2023.
The conditions are similar at the Hermitage Dam where catchment levels are at 39.5% or 155.6 million gallons.
Based on these declining storage levels, a further reduction in the supply times for customers served by the Mona Water Treatment Plant has become necessary.
The following supply times become effective on Monday, September 4, 2023.
|Mona Supply Network
|Previous Supply Time
|Adjusted Supply Time
|Areas to be impacted
|6 a.m. to
6 p.m.
|4 a.m. to
2 p.m.
|Lady Musgrave Rd, Gladstone Dr, Linstone Crescent, Hope Rd Between TGIF and Waterloo Rd, Ardenne Rd, Trafalgar Park, Braemar Ave, Upper Musgrave Ave, Abbeydale Rd, Phoenix Ave, Kingsway and roads leading off, roads leading off Waterloo Rd between Hope Rd and West Kings House Road, Trench Town and Environs, Downtown Kingston, Vineyard Town, Allman Town, Sections of Windward Road to include Manley Meadows, South Camp Road, Mountain View Avenue and roads leading off, Half-Way Tree, Cross Roads, Kencot, Retirement Rd, New Kingston, Trench Town, Arnett Gardens, Trafalgar Rd and roads leading off, Oxford Rd and roads leading off
Further monitoring of the systems will continue and updates provided to customers as necessary.
The NWC regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and continues to crave the patience and understanding of its valued customers.