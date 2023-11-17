Top Police Stations in Area 1 to Be Announced Nov. 22

The top performers in the Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Competition and Poster Competition for Area 1 will be announced on November 22.

Hosted by the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA), the highly anticipated awards ceremony, which has become a fixture during Police Week (November 18 to 24), will be live streamed on Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) social media platforms, starting at 10:00 a.m.

This year, the four divisions in Area 1– Westmoreland, St. James, Hanover and Trelawny – which collectively have a total of 35 police stations, are vying for the coveted titles of Top Station, Top Division, Top Customer Service Division and Top Prisoners in Custody Station.

Inspections for the competition were conducted between September and October.

Stations were assessed based on their compliance with specific JCF standard operating procedures.

The areas examined included records management, station administration, station facility, prisoners in custody (PIC) and customer service.

The winner and runners-up in the inaugural TOPS Poster Competition for Secondary Schools will also be revealed at the awards ceremony.

Entries were received from schools in all four divisions of Area 1.

“This year, we have not only gone all out to celebrate the dedicated service of our police officers in western Jamaica as it has been challenging for them year-round, but we are also celebrating the talent of our youth during Youth Month,” PCOA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Otarah Byfield-Nugent told JIS News.

“We also have sponsors onboard this year that have added to what will be the best awards ceremony yet,” she added, expressing gratitude to companies that have invested in the worthwhile initiative.

Mrs. Byfield-Nugent informed that Nationwide News Network will broadcast live from the ceremony and is encouraging members of the public to tune in.

Now in its fifth year, the TOPS Programme is designed to foster greater conformance with prescribed JCF policies and procedures as well as raise morale among police personnel.

The programme facilitates a broader objective of the PCOA, to enhance the culture of policing in the community through professionalism and police partnerships built on trust.