Jamaica Customs Officers Intercept Cocaine Destined for Thailand

In a significant victory against transnational drug trafficking, the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) successfully intercepted two cocaine trafficking operations, including an export destined for Thailand at two courier facilities at the Norman Manley International Airport Cargo Section, on Thursday (Nov. 16, 2023).

During routine Customs operations, Customs Officers at NMIA discovered and seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine concealed in a toaster oven destined for the Asian country, highlighting the interconnected nature of international drug networks.

The Agency is working closely with authorities to further investigate the origins and individuals involved in this illicit operation.

CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Mrs. Velma Ricketts Walker, believes this latest seizure sends a strong message to criminal networks attempting to exploit non-traditional global trade routes.

“This seizure not only helps to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs but also sends a strong message to criminal enterprises seeking to exploit various routes to traffic illicit drugs,” Mrs. Ricketts Walker indicated.

“We continue to remain vigilant and remain committed to effectively combatting the evolving challenges posed by transnational crime and to adopting cutting-edge inspection techniques to disrupt actors who attempt to threaten the nation’s security,” she added.

Since October 2023, Jamaica Customs has made ten seizures of cocaine in Customs-controlled areas, signalling the vigilance of its officers.

The Jamaica Customs Agency has made significant investment in technology to increase the number of intrusive and non-intrusive inspection operations.

Jamaica Customs is the border protection, trade and revenue collection agency within the Government of Jamaica, along with other law enforcement partners, charged with the management and protection of the nation’s borders and official ports of entry.