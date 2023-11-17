Bills to Integrate NFPB and NCDA into Health Ministry Tabled in Senate

Two pieces of legislation that will integrate the National Family Planning Board and the National Council on Drug Abuse into the Ministry of Health and Wellness were laid before the Senate today (November 17).

The National Council on Drug Abuse (Repeal) Bill 2023 and the National Family Planning Board (Repeal) Bill 2023 were piloted by Acting Leader of Government Business in the Senate and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

The integration is part of the Government’s thrust to rationalise public bodies under the Public Sector Transformation Programme.

The bills will be debated at a later date in the Senate.

Members of the House of Representatives approved the legislation during its sitting on November 14.

Additionally, the Regulations under the Emergency Powers Act for the parish of St. James were also laid before the Senate during today’s sitting.