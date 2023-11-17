St. Thomas Shelter Managers on Alert as Weather System Continues to Affect Jamaica

Shelter managers in St. Thomas are on alert as Jamaica continues to experience the effects of Tropical Cyclone 22.

There have been numerous reports of landslides and flooding in the parish between Thursday (November 16) and Friday (November 17).

Superintendent of Roads and Works at the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation, Odel Felix, told JIS News that the eastern end of the parish is currently the most affected by the weather system, with areas like the Golden Grove main road now impassable.

“Those who live in Golden Grove, Hordley Crossing, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, [and] Cheswick basically cannot come out right now,” Mr. Felix said, pointing out that there have been “quite a few landslides”.

Additionally, the Dalvey community, one of the largest in St. Thomas with more than 4,500 residents, is currently without electricity, and the Superintendent noted that it may take some time for emergency vehicles to be able to access the area, given the flooding and landslides.

Mr. Felix further said that areas like Port Morant are also experiencing flooded roadways while Market Road, a section of that community, is impassable due to a landslide.

On the other hand, a section of the Lyssons main road, which was flooded yesterday, is now accessible, with the Superintendent reporting “smooth traffic” flow along that corridor.

Mr. Felix said he will next assess the parish’s parochial roads to ascertain “what is going on in the communities” served by these, adding that further updates will be provided.

Regarding the main roads, particularly those under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), there were no observable blockages from Morant Bay to Yallahs, although there is some amount of debris along the roadway.

In light of the situation and Jamaica remaining under a tropical storm watch, the Superintendent informed that the Emergency Operations Centre at the Municipal Corporation was activated and that shelters are available to residents, if needed.

Earlier in the morning, a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) helicopter rescued a few residents who were marooned overnight at Hordley Crossing.

They were taken to the Wheelerfield shelter in the parish.

Superintendent Felix urges persons in flood-prone areas to act decisively and relocate to safer areas as the weather system continues to affect the island.

Noting that some persons may insist on walking through flooded roads where vehicles are unable to traverse, Mr. Felix strongly cautions against this.

He encourages residents to keep their phones charged, where they still have electricity, and ensure that they have adequate drinking water in their homes.

“Everybody should stay in right now. If you don’t have any reason to leave out, try and stay in. If you live in areas that are prone to flooding, if you can, move to a neighbour’s house or move to somewhere safe because as the Met Service said, the worst is yet to come,” Mr. Felix implored.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Jamaica last evening and remains in effect.

According to the Meteorological Service, although the tropical cyclone is poorly organised, it is expected to produce 200 to 300 millimetres of heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds, especially over southern and eastern parishes today.