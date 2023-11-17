$40m Spent to Patch Roads in Westmoreland Eastern

Road patching has been undertaken across the constituency of Westmoreland Eastern at a cost of $40 million.

The roads repaired include those serving Ramsey Corner to Lambs River, Seaford Town to Stuwie, Seaford Town to Dundee, Bethel Town to Stuwie, Hopeton to Windsor Forrest, Hopeton to Auchindown, Bigwoods, Darliston to Bamboo Gully, and Petersville.

Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Lawrence, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (November 15).

He said it is anticipated that the Argyle Mountain and Naseberry Lane farm roads will be rehabilitated to ease the transportation burden experienced by farmers.

Additionally, the MP informed that more than 70 bags of fertiliser were distributed to farmers across the constituency.

“Through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Production Incentive Programme (PIP), farmers are also expected to benefit from day-old broilers, fertilisers, seeds, herbicides, and pesticides,” he further stated.

In the meantime, Mr. Lawrence advised that the road leading to the fishing village in Whitehouse will be repaired, noting that work is scheduled to commence shortly.

Fisherfolk also received more than 100 rolls of fish-pot wire, life jackets and other equipment.