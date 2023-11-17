  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Child-Friendly Space Opens at Ewarton Health Centre in St. Catherine

By: Garfield L. Angus, November 17, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Share
Child-Friendly Space Opens at Ewarton Health Centre in St. Catherine
Photo: Dave Reid
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right); Parish Manager for St. Catherine Health Services, Abdon Campbell (left), and United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nick Perry (centre), with students from the Linstead Primary School, during the official opening of a child-friendly space at the Ewarton Health Centre, in St. Catherine, on November 15.

The Full Story

The St. Catherine-based Ewarton Health Centre, through a multi-partnership, is now operating a child-friendly space, which is equipped to serve the mental health needs of young people, particularly those who experience trauma.

This results from a collaboration among the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Government’s initiative – Child Protection Compact (CPC), and the Government of the United States (US).

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nick Perry (left), celebrate the official opening of a child-friendly space at the Ewarton Health Centre in St. Catherine on November 15. Sharing the moment are Parish Manager for St. Catherine Health Services, Abdon Campbell (second right) and other officials.

The facility is projected to strengthen the efforts to prosecute and convict child traffickers, and to work with civil society to identify victims of child trafficking, as well as providing trauma-informed care for child victims and to prevent child trafficking in all its forms.

Speaking at the official opening of the space on November 15, portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said it was “quite appropriate” to establish the $3.3-million centre in the “context of public health, and the protection of our children”.

“The trauma and impact that human trafficking and abuse, substance abuse and neglect have on our young people, I applaud the fact that we are working together as a team. It is important for us to see an experience like this as a positive model that we should emulate, promote and expand,” Minister Tufton told the audience.

The renovated section replaces the area that was assigned at the Linstead Health Centre, which afforded limited space and privacy to young clients and their families.

It is expected that the mental health team will now be able to schedule an additional number of appointments, thus helping more young people to access therapy and tools in support of their mental wellness.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nick Perry, said the opening of “this beautiful” new space reflects “clear proof of the value and the benefits that come from our relationship, that strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Jamaica”.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), and United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nick Perry, highlight a plaque commemorating the official opening of a child-friendly space at the Ewarton Health Centre in St. Catherine, on November 15.

For his part, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mohammad Mohiuddin, said the centre is a “step in the right direction” because a safe and comforting space has been created for children and their families.

“Mental health concerns are real for Jamaican children and adolescents, and ensuring easier access to services is critical, especially after the pandemic. UNICEF believes that improving the quality of services and making these services more accessible to those who need it the most, will go a far way,” he said.

Last Updated: November 17, 2023

More From: Foreign Affairs
Trade and Investment Most Sustainable Avenue for Growth – PM
By: Chris Patterson, Nov 17, 2023
Jamaica in Global Partnership to End All Forms of Violence, Abuse and Exploitation of Children
By: Judith A. Hunter, Nov 17, 2023
KPH Gets Medical Supplies from Korea
By: Rochelle Williams, Nov 17, 2023

Skip to content