HEART Graduating 2,383 Additional Trainees for the Tourism Sector Workforce

The tourism and hospitality sector is poised to benefit from an influx of HEART/NSTA Trust trainees, following a series of graduations in November and December 2023.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston, HEART/NSTA Managing Director, Dr. Tanisha Ingleton, said 2,383 new graduates will join the sector’s workforce.

“They are work-ready. They are fully certified. They are well trained and they are ready to take up employment,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton pointed out that, over the years, several hotels and institutions in the hospitality industry have been recruiting HEART graduates.

“Our Director/Principal at the HEART College of Hospitality Services will tell you that even before she is finished with them, they are taken up,” she indicated.

The Managing Director informed that among the most “ardent recruiters” are Ocean Coral Springs Hotel, Sandals Ochi, Royalton White Sands, Azul Beach Resorts, Excellence Resorts, Couples Tower Isle, VIP Attractions, and Kiuki Tours and Transportation Limited.

“The reason we have that kind of recruitment going on of our graduates within the hospitality sector is because they are good… . They are really, really good. When you do experience them within that area, you recognise that Jamaica has some of the very best individuals working within that sector,” Dr. Ingleton emphasised.

She further noted that based on their capabilities and competencies and the manner in which they conduct themselves in their work, many of them are also recruited for overseas employment.

“So, we are very proud of what we have been able to produce at the HEART/NSTA Trust over the years,” Dr. Ingleton added.