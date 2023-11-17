PHOTOS: JISA President-Elect Calls on Education Minister November 17, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Donald De la Haye Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), shares a photo opportunity with President-elect of the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA), Tamar McKenzie, who paid a courtesy call on the Minister at her National Heroes Circle offices on November 14. The Full Story Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), welcomes President-elect of the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA), Tamar McKenzie, to the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices on November 14. Miss McKenzie was paying a courtesy call on the Minister.