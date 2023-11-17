  • Keyword

PHOTOS: JISA President-Elect Calls on Education Minister

November 17, 2023
Education
Photo: Donald De la Haye
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), shares a photo opportunity with President-elect of the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA), Tamar McKenzie, who paid a courtesy call on the Minister at her National Heroes Circle offices on November 14.

